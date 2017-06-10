CKS WINS ROZELLE AWARD

June 10, 2017

The Sharks got some great news on Thursday: CKS is the statewide winner of the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award for Class 1A schools in Florida!

The Florida High School Athletic Association, FHSAA, gives the award each year to schools that best promote sportsmanship on and off the field and this is the fourth time in the past six years that CKS has earned the award among all of the small schools in Florida.

According to the FHSAA, the award goes to the school whose, "total sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players and spectators. Criteria for selection of the winners includes programs and activities implemented within the school and community to promote sportsmanship; the number and type of unsportsmanlike ejections; the number and type of exceptional sportsmanship reports; and the source of the nomination."

