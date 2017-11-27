CKS STORM DRAINS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

STORM DRAINS REFINISHED

November 27, 2017

Members of the Cedar Key School AVID classes gave a fresh, new look to the storm drain signs on G Street Friday afternoon! The storm drains were originally painted by CKS students a few years ago, but had faded over time. The new signs bear the same purple and gold message:

Shark Pride

Protect the Tide.

Dump No Waste.

The community service project was a part of the AVID curriculum in middle and high school AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination and is a program that encourages students to move themselves and their communities forward.

Story and photos by Gibbs Yearty

BETA CLUB CREATES

Members of the CKS Beta Club put their organization's motto into action earlier this month by working on a project for the entire community to enjoy. The Beta motto is Let Us Lead by Serving Others. The service that Beta members were providing involved preparing more than two dozens wreaths that are being used to decorate City Park during the holiday season.

Photos by Amanda Robinson

******