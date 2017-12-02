Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CKS GARDEN CLUB DONATES

Details

SHARK mage004

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

CEDAR KEY GARDEN CLUB
GIVES CHECK
November 30, 2017
 
Editor's Note: Content excerpted rom Cedar Key School's FaceBook page.

The junior varsity Shark cheerleading squad was all smiles Thursday morning when they debuted their new uniforms and accepted a check from Garden Club president Joe Hand.  The club partnered with the JV cheerleaders during the recent Seafood Festival; the club made the arrangements to have set up a lemonade booth and the cheerleaders and their parents staffed the booth.  On Thursday, Joe delivered a check to help pay for the new purple and gold uniforms.

THANK YOU Garden Club!

DC 3 CKS 24232829 1714683708583082 1224237745634234163 n

******

Bottom Banner Sign