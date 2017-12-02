CKS GARDEN CLUB DONATES

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

CEDAR KEY GARDEN CLUB

GIVES CHECK

November 30, 2017

Editor's Note: Content excerpted rom Cedar Key School's FaceBook page.

The junior varsity Shark cheerleading squad was all smiles Thursday morning when they debuted their new uniforms and accepted a check from Garden Club president Joe Hand. The club partnered with the JV cheerleaders during the recent Seafood Festival; the club made the arrangements to have set up a lemonade booth and the cheerleaders and their parents staffed the booth. On Thursday, Joe delivered a check to help pay for the new purple and gold uniforms.

THANK YOU Garden Club!

******