CKS SHARKS TOURNAMENT 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

SUPPORT SHARKS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY!
December 16, 2017 
 
Editor's Note: The following was exceerted from the Cear Key School's FaceBook page.
 

Come out this Tuesday and Wednesday, December 19 and 20, 2017, to see some great basketball and support your Lady Sharks when CKS hosts the Second Annual Drummond Bank-CKS Beach Ball Holiday Tournament.

On Tuesday, the Lady Sharks will take on Fort White at 1:45 pm and Keystone Heights at 7:45 pm.  Action begins at 11:00 am on the 19th with a JV match-up between Cedar Key and Creekside.  Other teams participating this year are Branford, Chiefland, and The Rock.

On Wednesday, play begins at 4:00 pm , with games to follow at 5:30 pm and the championship game at 7:00 pm.  Come out and cheer on your Sharks!

A 2-day pass is $10 and a 1-day ticket is $6.
Full concessions will be available.
