CKS LADY SHARKS TOURNAMENT 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY….ANOTHER GREAT DAY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL DRUMMOND BANK BEACH BALL TOURNAMENT!

December 22, 2017

Editor's Note: The following was exceerted from the Cear Key School's FaceBook page.

In the first game of the day, Branford defeated. In game two, Keystone Heights beat Chiefland. Then, in the championship game, although the Lady Sharks worked hard and played ferociously, they came up two points short of the win.

The Rock exhibited great sportsmanship and won the Beach Ball tournament. At the end of the two-day tournament, the Lady Sharks posed with members of The Rock team (in red) for photos to help them all remember their exciting championship game.