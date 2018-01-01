CKS SUPPORT THE SHARKS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

START THE NEW YEAR RIGHT;

SUPPORT THE

CEDAR KEY SHARKS

January 1, 2018

Welcome in the new year on Tuesday evening by coming out to support your SHARKS. The Sharks take on district rival Chiefland in the first game of the new year. The boys' middle school team gets the evening started with a 4:30 tip-off. Following that game, the Lady Sharks, fresh off of the 2nd place finish at the Drummond Community Bank-CKS Beach Ball Holiday Tournament, take on the Lady Indians at 5:30. The final game of the evening has the boys' varsity taking on the Chiefland boys in a rematch of their overtime thriller in Chiefland.

All three teams will be at home again on Friday to take on another county and district foe, Bronson. Come out and support you SHARKS!