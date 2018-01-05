CKS AVID HONORED

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

ACADEMIC PROGRAM HONORED

January 5, 2018

Editor's Note: The following was exceerted from the

Cear Key School's FaceBook page.

CKS is honored to have been named a Highly Certified Site by AVID. The program - Advancement Via Individual Determination - has been offered at Cedar Key for five years and the highly certified designation means that CKS AVID program is among the best in the nation.

Students enrolled in the AVID courses taught by Carrie and David Tomlin are preparing for college. The philosophy of the AVID program is to "Hold students accountable to the highest standards, provide academic and social support, and they will rise to the challenge."