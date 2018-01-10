CKS SHARKSBASKETBALL

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

SHARKS BASKETBALL BUILD MOMENTUM

January 10, 2018

The Shark varsity basketball teams have been building momentum since their Christmas break.

On January 2, the Cedar Key School varsity boys secured a 64-58 district win over the Chiefland Indians. On January 4, the he Lady Sharks beat the Bell Bulldogs 37-23. Then, on January 5, inside the Shark Tank, both varsity teams downed the Bronson Eagles; the boys won 54-48, and the girls won 64 to 57.

Next up for the Sharks, the middle school teams will host Yankeetown Thursday beginning at 4 pm while the varsity travels to Meadowbrook for games at 5:30 and 7 pm. Both varsity teams will play at home Friday night when they take on Ocala Christian with games at 5:30 and 7:00.