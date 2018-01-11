CKS HOMECOMING 2018

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

HERE COMES

HOMECOMING!!!

January 11, 2018

The 2018 Homecoming is officially scheduled for next week but will include one activity this week. Photos of the homecoming court will be taken in front of the school Friday morning (weather permitting).

Cheerleaders and members of SGA (Student Government Association) have planned the Homecoming Spirit Week activities to include a parade, bonfire, pep rally, and - of course - the coronations of the homecoming king and queen during the games.

The public is invited to enjoy the homecoming parade, which will begin Wednesday at 4:30 and make its way from CKS to Dock Street. Parade participants will include the entire homecoming court, basketball teams, clubs, and representatives of most of the other school activities. Following Wednesday’s parade, the students will hold a bonfire outside the gym from 6 pm until 8 pm.

Friday’s festivities will begin with a student pep rally in the gym at 1:30. The games will get started at 3:30 with the middle school girls’ game, which will be followed by the middle school boys. The varsity games will begin at 5:30 and will include the coronation of the queen and king.